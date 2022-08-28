Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil said his goodbyes to Sunderland players and staff on Friday morning before leaving the Academy of Light to finalise a deal at the bet365 Stadium.

It comes less than a week before the end of the transfer window, with the Black Cats still looking to make multiple signings before Thursday’s deadline.

We take a closer look at some of the key questions Sunderland will face:

Who’s the next head coach?

Following Lee Johnson’s sacking in January, Black Cats’ Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We had a really clear criteria on the type of coach we want to work for the club" and that the club had been “tracking coaches over the last year.”

If Sunderland’s succession plan is effective, they will have a list of potential candidates who would fit the club’s strategy and preferred style of play.

Whether their first-choice options are available is another matter, of course, yet it’s clear the club will need to act quickly with five Championship fixtures coming in the next 18 days.

Which players are coming in?

After Sunderland’s season opener against Coventry, Neil said he wanted to add four or five more players to his squad, yet only teenage winger Jewison Bennette has arrived since.

Clearly there are still gaps in the squad with less as the transfer window nears its conclusion, which has only been compounded by a couple of injury setbacks.

While Sunderland’s signings are made with input from the recruitment team and head coach, this could be the second deadline day running where the Black Cats have been without the latter.

What budget will there be to work with?

Whether he’s proved right remains to be seen, yet Neil will feel he has greater resources to work with at Stoke.

During pre-season, the Scot referenced the wages the Potters were able to offer striker Dwight Gayle who was available on a free transfer.

Sunderland have taken a different approach in the transfer market as they look to recruit younger players with potential to improve.

Still, there is a balance that has to be struck for the long and short term, and the Black Cats will need to decide how much they are prepared to spend in the coming days.

Sort out the new man’s contract

There was always the possibility this could happen after Neil signed a rolling 12-month contract at the Stadium of Light back in February.

It’s since been revealed that Neil did sign improved terms on Wearside earlier this month, yet it was still a rolling 12-month deal.

Speakman had always said the situation was under review, yet Sunderland’s increased offer to keep Neil on Friday morning wasn’t enough for him to stay.

The Scot has now signed a three-year deal at Stoke and questions will be asked about Sunderland’s negotiations.