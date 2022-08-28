News you can trust since 1873
Next Sunderland manager: Tony Mowbray latest with ex-Blackburn boss a contender to replace Alex Neil

Former Middlesbrough and Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is one of the leading contenders to take charge of Sunderland following the departure of Alex Neil – yet it’s understood nothing has been agreed at this stage.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 5:40 pm

The Black Cats are looking for a new head coach after Neil left Wearside to become the new manager of Stoke.

Neil was in the stands at Ewood Park as the Potters won 1-0 at Blackburn, with his Sunderland assistant Martin Canning expected to join the Scot at the bet365 Stadium.

It was then reported that Mowbray was the clear frontrunner to take charge at the Stadium of Light, yet Echo understands no offer has been made as of Sunday evening.

Tony Mowbray during his time in charge at Blackburn. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

In a club statement Sunderland’s Sporting Director Speakman has said the process to appoint a new head coach is underway.

Mowbray, 58, left Blackburn at the end of last season after over five years at the club, in which he won promotion from League One with Rovers.

He has already been at the Stadium of Light this season and was spotted in the directors box for Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Coventry.

The Black Cats were caught off guard by Neil’s abrupt departure and will now consider who is the best candidate to replace the Scot.

Still, they will hope to make an appointment sooner than the 13 days it took to replace Lee Johnson back in February.

It’s also been reported elsewhere that Chelsea coach Anthony Barry and MK Dons boss Liam Manning are potential candidates.

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at the Stadium of Light in their first match without Neil on the touchline.

The Black Cats will now prepare for Wednesday’s home match against Rotherham, before a trip to Middlesbrough next month.

