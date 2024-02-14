The key areas that Sunderland need to improve against Huddersfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Huddersfield Town tonight and will be aiming to inflict revenge following their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

The defeat proved to be the final home game for Tony Mowbray who was sacked just six days later. However, what went wrong that day and what will Sunderland need to do this time out. We take a closer look.

2.73 xG (expected goals) for

Sunderland created plenty of chances in the reverse fixture with 27 total shots with a combined xG of 2.73. Only nine of these shots were on target demonstrating the simple yet important phrase, at least test the keeper.

If Sunderland are to come away with three points tonight, taking their chances as they arrive will be crucial. Huddersfield have the third worst goal difference in the league and only two sides have conceded more goals than them this season.

Possession

Sunderland dominated the possession stats that day with a remarkable 76% of the total ball, with 650 completed passes in the game.

Despite that, Huddersfield were able to hurt Sunderland on the break and win the game as a result. Possession without intent is a phrase that has been used to describe Sunderland’s style of play for large parts this season.

Since the arrival of Michael Beale however, Sunderland have adopted a far more disciplined approach to their off the ball movement and this could be a defining factor in the game. A lot of Sunderland’s forward play in that fixture was in front of the Huddersfield back line. With the recent re-emergence of Nazariy Rusyn, Beale’s side could and should aim to get him behind the opposition defence wherever possible.

Set pieces