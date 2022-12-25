The January transfer deadline facing Sunderland and what Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said about potential business
Sunderland have the chance to strengthen their squad when the transfer window opens next month.
The Black Cats have enjoyed a good return to the Championship and could use the upcoming window to strengthen their claim for a play-off place. January also offers Tony Mowbray the first real opportunity to add to the squad he inherited from Alex Neil after arriving late in the summer window.
Here, we take a look at everything Sunderland supporters need to know about the January transfer window:
When does the January transfer window open?
The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
When does the January transfer window close?
EFL clubs will be able to complete transfers from New Year’s Day until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Premier League window also closes at the same time as the EFL with the window in Scotland closing at midnight on the same day.
What has Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?
Speaking at a Q&A with the Red & White Army group last month, the Black Cats owner reiterated his desire to improve the squad, whilst offering caution over spending this window. Louis-Drefus said: “We're still in that phase where we have to invest and develop the squad before we get to the point where we just reinvest the funds that we're generating.
“So, for example, if you were able to sell £20-million worth of talent in the summer as some clubs did, then there you have £20 million to reinvest. We're not there yet, we're still in the growth phase and so we'll be looking to strengthen in January and then again next summer, I expect. We're still trying to grow.”
What areas could Sunderland look to strengthen?
One area the Black Cats could target is in attack where they have seen injuries decimate their options up the pitch. However, their ability to cope in Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms’ absence means this may not be a priority now the pair are beginning their return to full fitness. Elsewhere, another defensive midfield option may be eyed by Tony Mowbray to counterbalance the plethora of attacking midfield options he has at his disposal.