The January transfer deadline facing Sunderland and what Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said about potential business

The Black Cats have enjoyed a good return to the Championship and could use the upcoming window to strengthen their claim for a play-off place. January also offers Tony Mowbray the first real opportunity to add to the squad he inherited from Alex Neil after arriving late in the summer window.

Here, we take a look at everything Sunderland supporters need to know about the January transfer window:

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looks on from the directors box during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light on May 06, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When does the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the January transfer window close?

EFL clubs will be able to complete transfers from New Year’s Day until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Premier League window also closes at the same time as the EFL with the window in Scotland closing at midnight on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Speaking at a Q&A with the Red & White Army group last month, the Black Cats owner reiterated his desire to improve the squad, whilst offering caution over spending this window. Louis-Drefus said: “We're still in that phase where we have to invest and develop the squad before we get to the point where we just reinvest the funds that we're generating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, for example, if you were able to sell £20-million worth of talent in the summer as some clubs did, then there you have £20 million to reinvest. We're not there yet, we're still in the growth phase and so we'll be looking to strengthen in January and then again next summer, I expect. We're still trying to grow.”

What areas could Sunderland look to strengthen?

Advertisement Hide Ad