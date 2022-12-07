With less than a month to go until the January transfer window Sunderland will already be assessing potential targets.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has said the club are prepared to add more experience to the squad if they feel it is necessary, while their recent model has been focused on investing in young talent.

One of the main priorities for Sunderland will be to strengthen their striker options, while the club were also trying to sign another holding midfielder in the summer.

We asked fans on our social media platforms to name a realistic signing they think Sunderland could make in January.

Here are some of the names which were mentioned:

1. Bradley Dack (Blackburn) Mowbray has played down reports that Sunderland are interested in the Blackburn playmaker. Still, the pair worked together at Ewood Park while Dack, 28, isn't playing at Rovers and has less than a year left on his contract.

2. Harry Souttar (Stoke) Perhaps an ambitious one given the 24-year-old centre-back was heavily praised for his performances for Australia at the World Cup. Souttar was a regular starter for Stoke before suffering a cruciate ligament injury last year.

3. Carlton Morris (Luton) The 26-year-old striker only joined Luton from Barnsley in the summer but is already looking like a fine signing. Morris has scored eight Championship goals this season, including one against Sunderland.

4. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) A player who impressed against Sunderland on the opening day of the season. Hamer, 25, has now made 95 Championship appearances in Coventry's midfield after joining the club in 2020.