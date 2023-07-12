As Tony Mowbray pointed out over the weekend, it seems strange there is talk of Sunderland potentially allowing their player of the season to leave this summer.

The Black Cats head coach has repeatedly spoken about Danny Batth’s qualities both on and off the pitch following an ‘amazing’ 2022/23 campaign.

Yet, following the arrival of two new centre-backs in Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt (both 20), Mowbray has admitted Batth, who has a year left on his contract, could leave the club amid interest from Championship rivals Blackburn.

With Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese (who predominantly played at left-back last season) also set to be available at centre-back, Batth’s regular starting place at Sunderland may not be as secure as it was last season.

But just how important was the 32-year-old?

The Black Cats certainly missed some aerial presence in defence at the end of the last campaign, especially during their play-off fixtures against Luton, when Batth and Ballard were unavailable with injuries.

At 6 ft 3, Batth won 61.8% of his aerial duels last season (according to Wyscout), which was marginally higher than Ballard who won 61.7%.

When you compare that to O’Nien at 53.5% and Trai Hume at 49.6% when they played at centre-back (including both matches against Luton), there is a clear drop off in that area.

Both Triantis and Seelt are around 6 ft 2 tall, yet neither have been as prolific in the air as Batth.

In Australia’s A-League, Triantis won 53.7 of his aerial duels last term, while Seelt won 59.5% playing in the Dutch second tier.

Batth was also ranked fifth in the Championship for aerial duels won inside his own penalty area last season, while his all-round defensive numbers show his importance.

The 32-year-old was ranked ninth in the division for shots blocked and won 69.9% of his overall defensive duels. That is marginally higher than O’Nien (69%) and Ballard (65.7%).

Triantis’ one-one-one defending has been highlighted as a strength, with the Australian winning 72% of his defensive duels last season, yet he remains untested in the Championship. Seelt, meanwhile, won 69.7% of his defensive duels in the Dutch second tier.

Yet while Sunderland are looking for natural defenders, they are also looking for centre-backs who can be progressive in possession.

That is where Batth’s numbers fall below Sunderland’s other centre-backs, with the 32-year-old averaging 14.23 forward passes per 90 minutes with a 72.7% completion rate.

In comparison, Ballard averaged 19.71 forward passes (with a 78% success rate), while O’Nien averaged 23.17 forward passes from centre-back (with a 82.5% success rate).

Triantis and Seelt have also been described as ball-playing centre-halves, averaging 7.46 and 6.17 passes into the final third per 90 minutes last season. In comparison, albeit in a different league, Batth’s average was 2.46.

Obviously Sunderland will have to strike the right balance as they look to play with a high defensive line and develop a more expansive style of play.