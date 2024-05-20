Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are set for an important summer rebuild after a disappointing end to their Championship campaign

Sunderland released their retained list last Friday, confirming that Bradley Dack and Corry Evans would be leaving the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Here, we look at the current senior squad for next season as it stands and identify the key areas where the club need to recruit in the summer transfer window - and that’s before factoring in any further departures..

GOALKEEPERS

UNDER CONTRACT: ANTHONY PATTERSON, ALEX BASS, NATHAN BISHOP, MATTY YOUNG

A position of stability for Sunderland heading into the summer. It’s almost certain that Matty Young will head out on loan after a hugely successful spell at Darlington, this time most likely either to the National League or perhaps League Two. First, he’ll train with the group in pre-season and likely get some match minutes.

Alex Bass seems likely to depart having impressed on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, meaning there should be fairly significant EFL interest. That would leave Patterson and Bishop to continue where they left off, with a number of young goalkeepers at the club to step up in training. Patterson will almost certainly attract transfer interest this summer and Sunderland are braced for bids, but he’s under a long-term contract and there are no guarantees at this stage anyone is willing to stump up the kind of sum that would force the Black Cats’ hand. So while it’s a position where Sunderland will undoubtedly be doing some succession planning and closely monitoring potential targets, it’s not one where they need to move at this stage.

Verdict: Settled for now, additions required if Patterson departs.

FULL BACKS

UNDER CONTRACT: TRAI HUME, TIMOTHEE PEMBELE, AJI ALESE, DENNIS CIRKIN, NIALL HUGGINS

Though Niall Huggins is not expected to be fit until next year at least, this feels like a position of relative strength and particularly when you consider that Leo Hjelde offers additional cover on the left. Trai Hume is a must-pick on the right side and though there may be interest this summer, it would take a huge fee. Pembele has plenty to prove next season but offered some welcome cover in the final weeks of last season and on the other flank, Sunderland are very well placed if Alese and Cirkin can stay fit.

That was a problem position for much of the last campaign but both have the capacity to be a top player at the level - here’s hoping for some overdue luck on the fitness front.

Verdict: Settled for now, depends on injury picture as pre-season develops and any interest in Hume

CENTRAL DEFENDERS

UNDER CONTRACT: LUKE O’NIEN, DAN BALLARD, LEO HJELDE, JENSON SEELT, NECTAR TRIANTIS, JOE ANDERSON

Though Seelt will be absent until the turn of the year, this position doesn’t look like a huge priority as things stand. O’Nien and Ballard formed a strong partnership that looks set to continue into next season, and whether Sunderland need to recruit further depends on whether Hjelde and Triantis can show in pre-season that they’re ready to deputise. That Alese and Cirkin can play here, especially in a back three, adds to the depth. Anderson will get a chance to impress in pre-season but a departure is possible after his loan at Shrewsbury last season.

Verdict: Competition for Ballard and O’Nien probably welcome in Seelt’s prolonged absence, but Triantis and/or Hjelde might have the chance to change that in pre-season.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

UNDER CONTRACT: DAN NEIL, PIERRE EKWAH, JAY MATETE, CHRIS RIGG

The depth looks a little stronger when you consider that Jobe Bellingham is comfortable dropping into a midfield role but this an obvious area where Sunderland need at least one addition as a result of Corry Evans’ departure. There are no guarantees Rigg will be at the club next season (though the hope remains that he will be) as he weighs up whether to sign his first pro deal, and even if he is there’s a chance he continues out wide or in a more attacking midfield role where the defensive responsibilities are less. Matete has struggled with injury of late, though he is expected to be fit for the start of pre-season in order to push for his place. Neil is also expected to be fit for pre-season after missing the end of the campaign with an injury, which really exposed the lack of depth behind him.

Pierre Ekwah is a huge talent but is still finding consistency and his best role, and for large parts of last season the balance in midfield wasn’t quite right. The club has lacked a proper defensive midfielder since Evans suffered an ACL injury almost 18 months ago and that surely has to be addressed this summer. Depending on how Matete fares as he makes his injury comeback, it’s a position where two additions may very well be needed.

Verdict: One addition an absolute must, a strong argument for two depending on Matete’s progress

ATTACKING MIDFIELD

UNDER CONTRACT: ADIL AOUCHICHE, ELLIOT EMBLETON, JOBE BELLINGHAM

As we’ll discuss later, where Sunderland need to recruit in the final third will in part be guided by where Jobe Bellingham plays next season. If he reverts to the number ten role where he started his Sunderland career, then he and Adil Aouchiche will likely play a large number of minutes there. Aouchiche had a mixed first season on Wearside but showed flashes of his talent and will hope to kick on again. Still, the departure of Alex Pritchard does leave the Black Cats short of craft and it was a void that Bradley Dack in the end wasn’t able to fill. Elliot Embleton’s ability is obvious but having not played much for 18 months, he’ll need time to get back to his best. Another option may be needed given Sunderland’s desire to recapture their free-flowing, front-foot football and especially when playing at the Stadium of Light. Rigg’s future clearly has a significant knock-on in this position.

Verdict: One signing needed if Jobe is to play predominantly up front and Rigg doesn’t stay

WIDE PLAYERS

UNDER CONTRACT: JACK CLARKE, PATRICK ROBERTS, ABDOULLAH BA, JEWISON BENNETTE, ROMAINE MUNDLE

It’s not an obvious priority position as things stand, particularly when you consider that Nazariy Rusyn can operate off the right (and might even be more dangerous there) and that Tommy Watson will be very keen to try and force his way into the reckoning over the pre-season period and beyond.

The significant caveat to this is that Ba, Bennette and Mundle are not yet established at the level and if Clarke departs as seems highly possible, then he will leave a huge void in the team that Sunderland as of yet do not look capable of filling. One high-calibre addition, possibly from the loan market, may then allow the Black Cats to let one or two of their young options get valuable senior football on a loan of their own elsewhere. While Sunderland rightly want to give young players opportunities, next season has to be about pushing for the play-offs and to do that there needs to be a more consistent output in the final third.

Verdict: One needed - and especially if Clarke departs

STRIKERS

UNDER CONTRACT: LUIS HEMIR, NAZARIY RUSYN, ELIEZER MAYENDA

Clearly the position most in need of addressing this summer. While Rusyn is expected to stay and fight for his place, he’s more of a versatile forward than an orthodox number nine. The same applies to Mayenda.

It could well be the case that Jobe Bellingham plays up front next season after showing his eye for goal in the last campaign, but Mason Burstow will still need replacing and there is an obvious need to add an established centre forward to a squad that so obviously lacked one over the course of the last campaign. Sunderland remain hopeful that Luis Hemir can develop and show his finishing ability in time, but he didn’t look ready at this stage to lead the line in a promotion push and some good recruitment may allow him to play regularly elsewhere on loan - potentially rebuilding his confidence and match sharpness.