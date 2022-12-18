The striker came off the bench just before the hour mark after over three months out with a thigh injury, entering the fray when his side had been reduced to 10 men following Elliot Embleton’s red card.

That meant Stewart not only had to provide an attacking outlet but also defend from the front, running into channels to close off space and make up for his side’s numerical disadvantage.

The striker’s heatmap (figure one) shows the ground he was covering, as Sunderland defended in a 4-4-1 shape following the sending off.

Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland against Hull City.

Yet Stewart was also able to give his side an outlet in possession, most notably when he latched onto Patrick Roberts’ forward pass and opened the scoring with a composed finish in the 75th minute.

When Sunderland did have the ball, Stewart’s ability to hold it up and link the play also proved valuable for Tony Mowbray’s side.

According to Wyscout, the forward completed six of his eight attempted passes, with six coming in Hull’s half of the pitch as the Black Cats relieved some pressure.

In total Stewart recorded 25 touches (according to Whoscored.com) and won four of six aerial duels. In contrast, Ellis Simms, the man Stewart replaced, recorded just 16 touches of the ball at the MKM Stadium

Ross Stewart's heapmap vs Hull City (Wyscout)

It will now be interesting to see if the pair play together over the festive period, after they showed signs of forming an effective partnership earlier in the season.

While he has been sidelined for most of the campaign, this was a timely reminder about the Scot’s all-round game and what Stewart can bring to this Sunderland side.

He has now scored six goals and provided three assists in eight Championship appearances, meaning he’s averaged a goalscoring contribution every 81 minutes.

Sunderland supporters have waited patiently for Stewart’s return, while the club have been keen not to rush him back too soon following the World Cup break.

