Over 2,000 away supporters had made the journey to The MKM Stadium and belted out the song, many with their arms aloft.

Tony Mowbray smiled as he looked to his backroom staff and admired another sold-out away following.

The game itself won’t be remembered as a classic, but can be considered a decent point on the road all things considered.

Lynden Gooch reaction to a referee decision. 17-12-22. Picture by FRANK REID

A missed penalty from Hull striker Oscar Estupinan and red card for Black Cats midfielder Elliot Emblton came before Ross Stewart unexpectedly opened the scoring.

Ozan Tufan then drew the hosts level eight minutes from time, before Sunderland survived another eight minutes of stoppage-time.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

A tribute to Hull’s former owner

Before the match there was also a minute’s applause for Hull’s former owner Assem Allam, who passed away at the start of this month.

Under Allam’s ownership Hull won promotion to the Premier League twice and reached the FA Cup final in 2014.

The club was sold to new owner Acun Ilıcalı at the start of this year.

50th appearance for Anthony Patterson

On the pitch, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was making his 50th senior appearance for the club.

This time last year the 21-year-old was out on loan at National League side Notts County, before being recalled in January.

Since starting the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham in February, the keeper has started 42 consecutive league games, helping Sunderland win promotion from League One and then keeping his place in the Championship.

Daniel Ballard’s reaction

Defender Daniel Ballard played longer than expected as he made his first appearance for over four months following a foot injury.

The 23-year-old replaced Danny Batth, who suffered a calf issue, in the 14th minute and produced some important blocks at the end of the first half.

Ballard then conceded the penalty when he slid in and brought down Regan Slater in the box, before beating the floor in frustration.

Yet Ballard reacted well and won back possession from Tufan in the build-up to Stewart’s opener.

The defender was commended by Corry Evans and Lynden Gooch as the Sunderland players ran over to celebrate with Stewart.

Gavin Ward’s decision

Embleton’s sending off for a high boot on Hull’s Ryan Woods may have seemed harsh as the Sunderland midfielder was subsequently stretchered off with a serious injury.

Yet referee Gavin Ward had pulled the red card straight out of his pocket once the challenge had been made.

It then became clear that Embleton was in serious discomfort as he punched the ground, before Dan Neil and Hull’s Cyrus Christie signalled to the bench that the midfielder needed attention.

The red card was then shown as the decision had already been made.

Bennette’s post-match running

Jewison Bennette was named in Sunderland’s squad for the first time following his involvement at the World Cup with Costa Rica.

The 18-year-old wasn’t brought on but did come back out to do some extra running on his own after the match.

