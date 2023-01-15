Trai Hume had been selected for the side’s last three fixtures and impressed following an injury picked up by the more experienced Lynden Gooch.

Yet with the latter available again following a hamstring issue, it looked like there was a decision to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it turned out, both Gooch and Hume started against Swansea, with the former moving across to left-back in the absence of Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.

Mowbray was then forced into another defensive reshuffle following Luke O’Nien’s 18th-minute red card, with Hume tucking inside to play as left-sided centre-back – alongside Daniel Ballard and Danny Batth – and Gooch operating as a right wing-back.

After waiting for his opportunity in the first half of the season, this was another promising performance from Hume in challenging circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old was composed in possession when his side had a numerical disadvantage, completing nine of his ten attempted forward passes according to Wyscout, while also making six interceptions as Sunderland were forced to defend in numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume also showed his versatility against The Swans, which could prove useful now O’Nien will be suspended for Sunderland’s next two league fixtures against Middlesbrough and Millwall, as well as the FA Cup tie at Fulham.

Still, if Mowbray does have all his defensive options available again, it looks like it may come back to a straight shootout between Gooch and Hume for the right-back slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Gooch, 27, has performed well in the role for most of the campaign, Hume has taken his opportunity in recent weeks - when it looked like he could even be sent out on loan to gain more regular first-team football.

That option seems very unlikely now. “Injuries have given him an opportunity and he’s grabbed it with both hands,” said Mowbray after the Swansea match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Alese and Cirkin not expected to return against Middlesbrough, Hume looks set to keep his place against the Teessiders.