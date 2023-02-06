News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The concussion guidelines Sunderland have to follow and when Dennis Cirkin could return

Dennis Cirkin will miss Sunderland’s FA Cup replay against Fulham after suffering a concussion in the Black Cats 1-1 draw at Millwall.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 20-year-old defender came off the bench and scored the equaliser at The Den, but received a hefty whack from goalkeeper George Long after heading his side level.

Cirkin was immediately substituted but was able to walk off the pitch after being knocked out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still, Sunderland will have to follow the FA's 'Return to Play' guidelines before the full-back can return to action.

Dennis Cirkin playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

In a professional environment, protocols state the player requires a 24-hour period of rest. If they are then symptom free, a phased return to training is allowed.

That includes a gradual increase in workload over a three-day period, before a doctor can make a decision regarding full-contact training.

Providing the player remains symptom free it is a six-day programme.

That means Cirkin will definitely miss Wednesday’s match against Fulham at the Stadium of Light, but could return for next weekend’s home match against Reading – providing he remains symptom free.

Read More
When every Sunderland player's contract will expire - after Kristjaan Speakman u...

After the match at Millwall, Mowbray said: "Dennis will have to go through the concussion protocols now. He'll miss our FA Cup game. The doctors tell me that if he passes certain tests he might be able to play next weekend but we'll just have to wait and see on that one."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before the Millwall match, Cirkin hadn’t played for Sunderland since Boxing Day due to an injury.

After the fixture, he posted a picture of his goal on social media, with the caption: ”Felt good to be back out there yesterday and help the team.”

SunderlandMillwallGeorge LongFulhamStadium of Light