He said he remained hopeful that the club would announce some 'young, exciting signings' before the deadline closes, and added some context as to where negotiations stand.

Sunderland are not, he clearly outlined, deviating from their strategy of trying to add young players who can grow with the club to their squad. That makes getting deals over the line harder, because even if clubs are willing to let these players move on in principle, they are not going to do so easily knowing full well their future value.

So while Mowbray is hopeful that breakthroughs could be close, he also hinted that he wouldn't be surprised if the club were again active until the final days of the window.

Tony Mowbray said Kristjaan Speakman was working 'incredibly hard' to secure new additions

Sunderland are prioritising additions in midfield and up front, and would ideally like to add permanent deals.

Mowbray confirmed this on Friday but also said that the loan market might be required. At this stage, a mix of the two looks like the obvious way forward.

"We always would want to do permanent deals, because then it's your own players you are putting in the building," Mowbray said.

"At this moment, if the opportunity for the right loan players comes along, we wouldn't turn that down if we felt that they would help us.

"The search for our own young players is continuous.

"Loans, well for example we know that Amad will be leaving us in the summer. If we got another loan player that leaves us in the summer, then there are holes in your team that need filling. So you're looking for your own players but it's whether you can get them in January, which is a much harder market [to do permanent deals].

"If the right players comes along and we know they're only filling a hole but we know they'll help us win games, it's something we might do."

Mowbray also made clear that while Sunderland would welcome the return of Ellis Simms, they are not waiting to see if Everton will sanction his return. Simms' position in the Everton squad seems linked to whether the struggling Premier League side can secure the striking reinforcements they are looking for, having reportedly missed out on Danny Ings and with Arnaut Danjuma weighing up an offer.

The Sunderland boss insisted the club were actively pursuing deals for a number of strikers, and would do the deals if a breakthrough is achieved and Simms' future is still unclear.

So the pattern of what Sunderland are hoping to do, and what they hope to happen next, seems fairly clear.

