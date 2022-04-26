Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne’s side had encountered a tricky spell which saw them win just one of seven league games, yet they have won two of their last three fixtures to move back up to second in the table.

To find out more we caught up with Leon Wobschall from our sister title The Yorkshire Post to get the inside track:

It's two wins in three for Rotherham - but how have they been playing?

Michael Smith of Rotherham United celebrates with teammates after scoring against Bolton.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LW: “Decidedly mixed. The Millers have shown real guts and character to get over the line in their last two home games amid testing circumstances and much tension against Oxford and Ipswich - and have looked more like their old selves in terms of energy, intensity and aggression, especially in the second halves of both.

“Away from home, it's been a different story of late. They have been uncharacteristically poor and passive in successive defeats at Burton and Portsmouth. They conceded a total of five goals in both those games. For context, that total is as many as they have shipped in their previous 19 League One away matches in the 2021/22 season. They have still let in just two first-half league goals on their travels this term.”

What system are they likely to play?

LW: “Probably likely to be 3-5-2, with Chiedozie Ogbene moving inside from the wing and operating up top with Michael Smith again.

“Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Richard Wood and Michael Ihiekwe are likely to make up the back three, with Wes Harding and Jordi Osei-Tutu as the wing backs.”

Who are their key players?

LW: “It has been a big team effort this season, but the input of Michael Smith - a boyhood Newcastle fan - cannot be ignored. He has scored 25 goals this season, but is so much more than a goalscorer. His work rate is prodigious and he is strong in the air and press and he has few peers at League One level. Regardless of whether the Millers go up or not, he will be subject of Championship interest this summer - he is out of contract and will address his future at season's end.

“Richard Wood continues to marshall the defence superbly at the age of 36, Ogbene has been an established Ireland international and local product Ben Wiles has also enjoyed an excellent season in midfield and is another name on the radar of second-tier clubs.”

What's the latest team news?

LW: “It's pretty much as you were from the weekend.

"Transfer-listed striker Freddie Ladapo was not involved in the match-day squad against Oxford, so Paul Warne has a decision to make regarding whether he returns to his plans in such a big game.

"Georgie Kelly was on the bench on Saturday. Mickel Miller, Will Grigg, Josh Vickers and Shane Ferguson are out for the season.”

What’s your predicted line-up?