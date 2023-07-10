Sunderland made their pre-season return at South Shields and Gateshead this weekend, with 4-3 and 3-2 wins.

There were also plenty of transfer and injury updates, and so here we catch you up with some of the things you might have missed.

JACK CLARKE IS NO RUSH

Unsurprisingly it took Sunderland a little while to get going at South Shields, and it was even less of a surprise that it was Jack Clarke who sparked them into life.

Twice he danced infield and cracked the woodwork with long-range efforts, before scoring two composed finishes in the second half. He was superb, and cut a very relaxed figure as he mingled with supporters afterwards. Any queries about his future were wisely side-stepped but in truth, there isn't a great deal to say.

Mowbray confirmed afterwards that Clarke has told him he's happy at Sunderland and with three years on his contract, that leaves the club in a very strong position. A big bid from Burnley could change things quickly but as of yet, they haven't reached that level.

So Clarke for now keeps on doing what he does best, and in a Sunderland shirt.

AND NEITHER ARE SUNDERLAND WHEN IT COMES TO DANNY BATTH

Batth was a surprise absentee from both friendlies, and an eye-catching one given the interest from Blackburn Rovers. Mowbray confirmed that he was merely carrying a minor knock, but did concede an exit later in the window is a possibility.

Essentially the decision will be Batth's, based on the potential playing time and contractual security on offer elsewhere.

For now, though, nothing is settled and he will go on the pre-season tour of the US. Mowbray would like to keep him, and particularly while his new centre halves are settling in and recovering from injury.

HEMIR MAKES A GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION

It's never wise to read too much into pre-season performances but all the same, it can never be a bad thing for a striker to get on the scoresheet on debut.

Hemir scored a deft header after a lovely cross from Isaac Lihadji, who was a much-improved performer after the half-time interval. Still, Hemir's first appearance made clear that he is most comfortable with the ball at feet, dropping deeper or drifting into the channel to combine with team mates. While he is strikingly tall, you can see why Mowbray feels he will need time to fully adjust to the physicality of the Championship.

What was encouraging is that the youngster is clearly very happy playing as a lone striker, and regularly took up the kind of aggressive positions in the six-yard box where Ross Stewart thrives. That's a good start.

As for Jobe Bellingham, it is probably going to be a bit of a process to fully settle on his best role but for a 17-year-old, his athleticism and willingness to take risks in possession mark him out as a pretty serious talent.

TRIANTIS CHECKS IN

Nectarios Triantis had been given an extended summer break after representing Australia U20s in the Toulon tournament, but his flight back to the North East arrived just in time for him to watch his new team mates in action at Gateshead.

Triantis is another imposing presence, and it's no coincidence that every one of Sunderland's summer signings so far towers above 6ft. A key weakness last season is in the process of being addressed.

Triantis had his first day of training on Monday, clearing the way for him to make his debut on the upcoming tour of the US. He'll hope to start playing his way into contention for the opening day of the season.

Jenson Seelt is still recovering from an ankle problem and while it is not thought to be serious, it appears his debut is still a little way off.

AN INJURY SETBACK

Sunderland's youngsters took their chance to impress in both games, with a number of impressive performances. Chris Rigg unsurprisingly caught the eye, not just because of his 90th-minute goal but because of his aggression on and off the ball. He is the real deal, and has a huge chance in the coming weeks to make an impression.

One youngster not involved was winger Tom Watson, whose rise closely mirrored that of Rigg's last season and culminated in him making his debut against Huddersfield Town. Watson is understood to have picked up a back injury towards the end of last season, which he is still working his way back from.

As such, he is unlikely to be seen as much in pre season as may originally have been anticipated.

JAY MATETE NEEDS A CHANCE

The logistics of getting out two XI's on one day meant there was always likely to be some square pegs in round holes.

Niall Huggins stepped into midfield (successfully) while Jay Matete was asked to be the holding midfielder at South Shields. He did well, but it's a role that prevents him showing his best attributes. He is excellent at driving forward with the ball and will hope for the freedom to show that off in the weeks ahead.

SUMMER SPENDING MIGHT NOT BE DONE JUST YET

Mowbray is not overly involved in Sunderland's transfer business but he did confirm after the Gateshead game that they were pushing to try and make further additions, and that he was excited about the potential of the targets in question.