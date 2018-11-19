The big impact Jack Ross is having on Sunderland's youngsters revealed as U23 players benefit

Sunderland's academy continues to churn out talented players - and youth boss Elliott Dickman feels Jack Ross has put the current crop of youngsters in a 'good place' mentally.

Ross hasn't been afraid to utilise Sunderland's teenage talents this season, with Josh Maja in particular flourishing under the Scot's guidance.

But last week's trip to Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy saw a new group of youngsters handed an opportunity to impress, with the likes of Jack Bainbridge, Jake Hackett and Jordan Hunter handed first team debuts.

And Elliott Dickman, their manager at U23 level, feels that Ross' influence is having a profound effect on those afforded first team opportunities.

“You can definitely see there is a buzz around the group,” he said, speaking to the club's official website.

“They’ve sampled the first-team environment, the staff and everything that comes with it. It is great for the Lads to get the chance to see how things are done on a senior matchday.

“Jack Diamond, Jake Hackett and Jack Bainbridge started and did smashing, so did Jordan Hunter who was able to experience it too.

“There were good bits in all their performances. Lee Connelly came on and took to it like a duck to water, his work ethic and attitude is really good and that’s helped our training group.”

"It’s one the Lads have to learn from. It’s great at the time and I’m pleased they are on a high and in a good place.

“Ultimately, though, they will get judged again individually when we take to the pitch on Monday at Peterborough.”

The Black Cats' under-23 side are back in action this evening as they travel to Peterborough in the Premier League Cup.