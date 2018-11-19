Why Josh Maja must learn from Jack Colback and these nine Sunderland academy graduates

Such has been the success of Sunderland's academy in recent years that several of their graduates have been offered opportunities to leave the Stadium of Light, with Maja the latest to be linked away after talk of interest from Bristol City. As Maja continues discussions over a new contract, he may cast an eye on some of his predecessors who have enjoyed varying levels of success since leaving the Stadium of Light. Here, we take a look at nine of the Black Cats' academy products whose journeys after leaving Wearside could offer the striker some guidance:
View more