The Royals are third in the table after eight games and have won four of their last five matches.

Reading striker Lucas Joao after scoring against Stoke.

How would you assess Reading’s start to the season?

JL “I think it’s been exceptionally good really.

“I don’t think anyone would have imagined Reading to be in the top half of the table, let alone in the top three places come the middle of September.

“They have been under a transfer embargo and lost a lot of key players over the summer but they have done really well so far this season.They have blown rather hot and cold but predominantly hot.

“Two of their defeats in the league came against Rotherham and Sheffield United (both 4-0). Rotherham was just a disaster from start to finish and they were 4-0 down at half-time, similar at Sheffield United who were just a class apart and it was effectively men against boys.

“To be fair to them in the other games they’ve shown some real sort of resilience, metal and quality overall.”

What’s the verdict on Paul Ince after his appointment in February?

JL: “It was a huge surprise at the beginning. I don’t think anyone could have predicted him coming in after eight years out of the game.

“He kept them up which was his main objective last season, he didn’t transform anything but he did enough.

“Once he did secure survival with a few games to go they did tail off for the last couple of games which is understandable.

“He was then given the role on a permanent basis and there were still some doubters.

“He’s turning everyone around really. I think he’s said a few home truths to the powers that be at the club and they are finally listening."

Who are Reading’s key players?

JL: “Tom Ince has probably been player of the season so far. His work rate is absolutely exceptional and he runs his socks off really from the first minute to the last minute. He’s sliding into challenges in stoppage-time to stop crosses going in and is a real fans’ favourite now.

“Lucas Joao is in his fourth year now at Reading and he’s very hot and cold. When he is hot I’d say he’s probably the best striker in the Championship. He can come across as quite lackadaisical but he can turn it on when he wants to.

“In terms of others, Junior Hoilett has had a great season so far and has actually filled in at left wing-back.”

What system will they play?

JL: “The thing is with Reading they can play 3-5-2, 4-2-3-1.

“Joao and Shane Long only started up front together because midfielder Mamadou Loum was injured before the Stoke game.

“It’s very much a guessing game for formation because with the likes of Ince and Hoilett they are players who can play across that forward line.”

What’s your predicted line-up?