Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil celebrate during Sunderland's 2-1 win over West Brom.
Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil celebrate during Sunderland's 2-1 win over West Brom.

The 21 points Sunderland have earned from losing positions this season - and brilliant photos to go with them

Sunderland produced a memorable comeback to win 2-1 at West Brom - and it wasn’t the first time they have come from behind this season.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST

The Black Cats have taken 21 points from losing positions this campaign, including five wins and six draws. Only Middlesbrough, 25, have taken more points after falling behind in the second tier.

Several of Sunderland’s goals have also come in the final 10 minutes of matches, highlighting the energy and resolve of this young side.

Here are the 11 times the Black Cats have come from behind to claim valuable points this season - with some brilliant photos to go with them.

Sunderland’s first away game of the season was a cracker in the August sunshine at Ashton Gate. Despite Ellis Simms’ third-minute goal on his Black Cats debut, Sunderland had to come from 2-1 down as the Everton loanee scored a second before Ross Stewart’s winner.

1. Bristol City 2 Sunderland 3

Sunderland's first away game of the season was a cracker in the August sunshine at Ashton Gate. Despite Ellis Simms' third-minute goal on his Black Cats debut, Sunderland had to come from 2-1 down as the Everton loanee scored a second before Ross Stewart's winner.

Another memorable away day as Sunderland twice battled back to earn a point against one of the pre-season promotion favourites. Jewison Bennette converted the second equaliser three minutes from time, sending the packed away into raptures.

2. Watford 2 Sunderland 2

Another memorable away day as Sunderland twice battled back to earn a point against one of the pre-season promotion favourites. Jewison Bennette converted the second equaliser three minutes from time, sending the packed away into raptures.

After former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke had put Wigan ahead on the stroke of half-time, second-half goals from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin ended a four-match winless run for Tony Mowbray’s side.

3. Sunderland 2 Wigan 1

After former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke had put Wigan ahead on the stroke of half-time, second-half goals from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin ended a four-match winless run for Tony Mowbray's side.

In hindsight October’s 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road was a very credible point for Sunderland against a Luton side who currently sit third in the table. Embleton’s equaliser 12 minutes from time gave Mowbray’s side a valuable point,

4. Luton 1 Sunderland 1

In hindsight October's 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road was a very credible point for Sunderland against a Luton side who currently sit third in the table. Embleton's equaliser 12 minutes from time gave Mowbray's side a valuable point,

