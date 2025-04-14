Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland haven’t scored in open play during their last five games ahead of the Championship play-offs

Swansea City captain Ben Cabango has delivered a damning verdict on Sunderland’s attacking output.

The Black Cats and the Swans faced off last weekend with the South Wales side coming out on top after Cabango scored in the second half to hand his side all three points in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Régis Le Bris’ side, who have not been at their free-flowing attacking best for quite some time, which has caused concern within Sunderland’s fanbase with the club set to compete in the play-offs come the end of the season.

“Yeah, I think the first 20 minutes we started really well, we were moving the ball around and we created a few chances, but obviously we didn't take them and then obviously to come to a place like this is always going to be difficult,” Cabango said after the game between Sunderland and Swansea City.

“They're a really good team and they're in the play-offs for a reason, but yeah like you said we just dug in as a team, we defended well, our shape was always great and we didn't really feel like they were that much of a threat, they didn't create that many chances and that's just down to the whole boys, not just the defence, we all worked hard as a team and kept the shape well and throwing our bodies on the line at the end and it was a great feeling.”

Sunderland have scored just two goals in the four games since the international break, both of which came from set-piece situations. While the Sunderland head coach admitted he was a 'little' worried he insists that there will be improvements when he names a more familiar side. Le Bris is currently rotating significantly from game to game in a bid to protect players from injury and give minutes to those short of match fitness.

"I'm a little bit concerned, but not too much to be fair," he said. "It's a question of references. Trai played off the left so this disturbed the triangle we have built on this side of the pitch, for example. That triangle has worked really well this season. Chris today played as the eight on the left side, which is unusual... these are two examples that show how we do not have the same references. We are trying to create some other ones to have more flexibility and when we are able to reset our references, I think we will be fine.

“I think the control, the first part of the build-up is not efficient at the minute so it's always difficult to go through and go around the block with speed and space. It's a point we have to improve right now. I'm not worried about the level of the team. We showed before in many games, home and away, at Sheffield United and Burnley and at home against the strongest teams.

“We now have more experience. We have 76 points, we are fourth in the table. It's just a question about freshness and availability. The main goal now is really clear, the 47th and 48th game of the season. I'm not too worried by this situation."

Sunderland head coach delivers striker verdict as Wilson Isidor drought continues

Perhaps unsurprisingly given Sunderland's creative struggles, Wilson Isidor has now gone nine appearances without a goal. Le Bris though insists he isn't worried and strongly hinted that he remains his first-choice striker for the run-in and the play-offs.

"Wilson was well connected with the game and I appreciated this," Le Bris said. "When a striker doesn't score he can be really frustrated and disconnected with the game, I don't think Wilson was. He was connected, he tried to run in behind... it's just a question of giving him time. Sometimes with a striker all it needs is one event, it can change the dynamic. I'm really confident for the future.

"Wilson fits well with the game model because he's always in behind and is a good finisher," Le Bris said. ”Eli improved massively this season. He's more versatile so it gives us more opportunities to play with him as a striker, a 10, as a winger left or right. We need everyone fit and ready for the final stage."

