Swansea 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights after defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium despite Jack Clarke goal
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City in the Championship at the Swansea.com Stadium.
The Black Cats fell behind in the 13th minute when Luke Cundle’s effort deflected off Luke O’Nien and past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
It was a tough first half for Tony Mowbray’s side as the hosts dominated possession and doubled their lead through Harry Darling on the stroke of half-time.
Sunderland pulled a goal back through Jack Clarke at the start of the second half but couldn’t salvage a point.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Swansea 2 (Cooper, 13) (Darling, 45) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 51)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Alese, Evans, Neil (Ba, 77), Embleton (Matete, 77), Roberts (Bennette, 63), Pritchard (Amad, 77), Clarke
- Subs: Bass, Cirkin, Wright, Ba, Matete, Bennette, Amad
- Swansea XI: Benda, Wood (Sorinola, 77), Darling, Cabango, Latibeadiere, Fulton, Grimes, Manning, Piroe (Oko-Flex, 87), Cooper (Ntcham, 58), Cundle (Obafemi, 58) , Piroe
- Subs: Fisher, Naughton, Sorinola, Stevens, Ntcham, Oko-Flex, Obafemi
Full-Time: Swansea 2 Sunderland 1
90+4’ Patterson up for a corner
Late drama as Sunderland win a corner, Patterson comes up and then Clarke is booked for diving.
Six minutes added time
89’ Benda down
Sunderland players are asking how the goalkeeper can have cramp as Benda goes down to receive treatment.
87’ Another change for Swansea
Oko-Flex replaces Piroe.
82’ Big block by O’Nien
That could have been game over after Sorinola beat Batth on the right and delivered a cross.
O’Nien cut out the cross before it reached Obafemi.
77’ Triple change for Sunderland
Amad, Ba and Matete are on for Sunderland in place of Pritchard, Neil and Embleton
Sorinola is also on for Swansea as Wood makes way.
73’ Big saves from Patterson
More pressure from Swansea as the ball drops to Fulton inside the box and his curling effort is tipped over the bar by Patterson.
Manning’s in-swinging corner then fell for Piroe at the back post and the Sunderland keeper made another important save to keep out the forward’s header.