It would probably be safe to say Sunderland have exceeded all expectations following the appointment of Regis Le Bris during the summer.

Little was known of the former Lorient head coach when he agreed to become permanent successor to Michael Beale and make his first venture into English football.

An impressive opening to life in the Championship followed as the Black Cats picked up maximum points from their first four games of the season after seeing off the likes of Cardiff City, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth during the first month of the campaign.

Disappointing results have been few and far between over the months that have passed and Le Bris and his players head into the new year looking to boost their bid to bring an end to the Black Cats wait to return to the Premier League.

But where could Sunderland finish in the Championship table this season? We take a look at the latest SuperComputer table provided by Grosvenor Sport.