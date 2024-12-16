Sunderland produced a stunning turnaround to boost their bid for promotion into the Premier League with a win at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

With just under 2,000 supporters packing out yet another away end, the Black Cats fell two goals behind inside the opening 20 minutes as Zan Vipotnik and Liam Cullen both netted for their hosts. However, a Dan Ballard goal got Sunderland back into the game before half-time and a stunning long-range effort from Dan Neil set the scene for one last push from Regis Le Bris’ side.

Less than two minutes later, there were joyous scenes in the away end as Jobe Bellingham completed the turnaround to give all three points to his side and ensured they will head into the festive period sat within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

So what are the Black Cats chances of claiming promotion into the Premier League and seeing off the challenges of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough to claim a place in the top flight? We take a look at the latest predicted finishes for clubs across the Championship with the help of JeffBet.