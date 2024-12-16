Supercomputer predicts shock Championship finishes for Sunderland, Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United

By Mark Carruthers
Published 16th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland’s final league position in this season’s Championship has been predicted by a supercomputer.

Sunderland produced a stunning turnaround to boost their bid for promotion into the Premier League with a win at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

With just under 2,000 supporters packing out yet another away end, the Black Cats fell two goals behind inside the opening 20 minutes as Zan Vipotnik and Liam Cullen both netted for their hosts. However, a Dan Ballard goal got Sunderland back into the game before half-time and a stunning long-range effort from Dan Neil set the scene for one last push from Regis Le Bris’ side.

Less than two minutes later, there were joyous scenes in the away end as Jobe Bellingham completed the turnaround to give all three points to his side and ensured they will head into the festive period sat within touching distance of the automatic promotion places.

So what are the Black Cats chances of claiming promotion into the Premier League and seeing off the challenges of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough to claim a place in the top flight? We take a look at the latest predicted finishes for clubs across the Championship with the help of JeffBet.

Predicted points: 37

1. Relegated: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 37 | Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 42

2. Relegated: Stoke City

Predicted points: 42 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43

3. Relegated: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 43 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43

4. 21st: Oxford United

Predicted points: 43 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeeds UnitedSheffield UnitedMiddlesbroughChampionshipPremier LeagueBurnley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice