The Black Cats have suffered three defeats in a row and although they currently occupy a playoff berth, their automatic promotion hopes are fading, and teams below are catching up fast.

However, a new manager will bring optimism back to Wearside and Sunderland have 15 games to make good on their early season promise and end the season on a high.

Is automatic promotion a likely outcome this season? Or will it be the dreaded playoffs once again for Sunderland? Or worse?

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, a ‘supercomputer’ has predicted how the 2021/22 League One season will finish and which position each team is most likely to finish the season in, based on statistical analysis.

1. 24th: Doncaster Rovers - 35 points Victory over Sunderland last weekend has done little to raise hopes that League One football will remain at the Keepmoat Stadium next season. Supercomputer prediction: 96% chance of relegation Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Crewe Alexandra - 36 points Crewe looked destined for a return straight back to League Two. Their current run of four defeats in a row has not helped their quest for survival this season. Supercomputer prediction: 94% chance of relegation Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Gillingham - 39 points Steve Evans left the club last month, with his replacement, Neil Harris, being appointed just two weeks ago. However, Harris has seen his side pick up their form and although relegation is being forecast this season, the picture looks a little brighter for Gillingham than it did a few weeks ago. Supercomputer prediction: 85% chance of relegation Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. 21st: Morecambe - 43 points Morecambe’s unexpected promotion last season meant that many believed they were prime candidates for relegation straight back to League Two this season. Whilst the supercomputer is also predicting this outcome, they may end closer to survival than previously believed. Supercomputer prediction: 66% chance of relegation Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales