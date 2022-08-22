News you can trust since 1873
What is the supercomputer forecasting for Sunderland this season? (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts final Championship table for Sunderland, Sheffield United, West Brom & co - including major shift in play-off battle

What does the supercomputer forecast for Sunderland after an impressive start to the season?

By Joe Buck
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:38 am

Sunderland responded to midweek defeat at Bramall Lane with a hard-earned victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

Ross Stewart’s strike in first-half injury-time was enough to seal all three points for Alex Neil’s side who finished the weekend in 5th place, just two points behind early pace-setters Sheffield United.

It has been a very good start to life back in the second-tier for Sunderland who took 12 games to match their current points haul last time they were in the Championship.

But what is being forecast for the rest of the season? Can Sunderland continue this fine form?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 84 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 24% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% - Chances of relegation: <1%

2. Watford

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 20% - Chances of being promoted: 46% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1%

3. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 81 (+27 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 18% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1%

4. West Brom

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 77 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: 1%

