Ross Stewart’s strike in first-half injury-time was enough to seal all three points for Alex Neil’s side who finished the weekend in 5th place, just two points behind early pace-setters Sheffield United.

It has been a very good start to life back in the second-tier for Sunderland who took 12 games to match their current points haul last time they were in the Championship.

But what is being forecast for the rest of the season? Can Sunderland continue this fine form?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 84 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 24% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% - Chances of relegation: <1% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Watford Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 20% - Chances of being promoted: 46% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1% Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 81 (+27 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 18% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1% Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. West Brom Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 77 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: 1% Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales