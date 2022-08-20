News you can trust since 1873
Stoke City 0 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Ross Stewart goal gives Cats win at the bet365 Stadium

Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:18 pm

After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.

The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season.

Lynden Gooch

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Stoke 0 Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45)

Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 18:18

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien (Wright, 45), Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Matete (Evans, 45), Embleton, Clarke, Pritchard, Stewart, Simms
  • Subs: Bass, Hume, Wright, Alese, Evans, Diamond, Roberts
  • Stoke XI: Bursik, Taylor, Jagielka, Wilmot, Fosu, Kilkenny (Campbell, 68), Baker, Smallbone (Clucas, 68), Thompson, Delap (Wright-Phillips, 75), Brown (Gayle, 60)
  • Subs: Bonham, Fox, Flint, Clucas, Wright-Phillips, Campbell, Gayle
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 18:18

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:01

Reaction from the bet365 Stadium

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:56

FULL-TIME: STOKE 0 SUNDERLAND 1

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:51

Five minutes added time

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:50

88’ Chances at both ends!

Somehow it's still 1-0.

First Baker’s low cross from the right was palmed out by Patterson and cleared by the visitors.

Then Sunderland broke forward and Stewart rounded Bursik before his shot, with two players on the line, went wide.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:48

88’ Hume on for Pritchard

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:48

86’ A late counter attack

That could have sealed it.

Evans won the ball off Baker and gave it to Simms yet the striker couldn’t get the ball out of his feet in the box and was tackled.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:46

85’ Late pressure

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:45

82’ Another booking

Now Pritchard has been booked for kicking the ball away following a foul.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:42

80’ A let off

Big chance for Gayle after a long ball upfield from the goalkeeper.

The flight of the ball beat Batth and before the Stoke striker knocked it past Wright and poked it wide.

