Stoke City 0 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Ross Stewart goal gives Cats win at the bet365 Stadium
Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.
After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.
Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.
The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season.
Most Popular
-
1
The hugely encouraging transfer update Alex Neil had for Sunderland supporters this morning
-
2
'Terrific': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Ross Stewart winner in Stoke City win
-
3
Stoke City vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and transfer latest ahead of league fixture at the bet365 Stadium
-
4
The strong message Sunderland boss Alex Neil has for 'top player' Patrick Roberts
-
5
Sunderland ‘in talks’ for Burnley-linked defender Moussa Sissako as Middlesbrough ‘close in’ on striker deal
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Stoke 0 Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45)
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 18:18
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien (Wright, 45), Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Matete (Evans, 45), Embleton, Clarke, Pritchard, Stewart, Simms
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Wright, Alese, Evans, Diamond, Roberts
- Stoke XI: Bursik, Taylor, Jagielka, Wilmot, Fosu, Kilkenny (Campbell, 68), Baker, Smallbone (Clucas, 68), Thompson, Delap (Wright-Phillips, 75), Brown (Gayle, 60)
- Subs: Bonham, Fox, Flint, Clucas, Wright-Phillips, Campbell, Gayle
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from the bet365 Stadium
FULL-TIME: STOKE 0 SUNDERLAND 1
Five minutes added time
88’ Chances at both ends!
Somehow it’s still 1-1.
First Baker’s low cross from the right was palmed out by Patterson and cleared by the visitors.
Then Sunderland broke forward and Stewart rounded Bursik before his shot, with two players on the line, went wide.
88’ Hume on for Pritchard
86’ A late counter attack
That could have sealed it.
Evans won the ball off Baker and gave it to Simms yet the striker couldn’t get the ball out of his feet in the box and was tackled.
85’ Late pressure
82’ Another booking
Now Pritchard has been booked for kicking the ball away following a foul.
80’ A let off
Big chance for Gayle after a long ball upfield from the goalkeeper.
The flight of the ball beat Batth and before the Stoke striker knocked it past Wright and poked it wide.