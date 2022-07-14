Sunderland's transfer priorities after Portugal trip as Cats continue to track Everton's Nathan Broadhead

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side produced a controlled 45-minute performance against Rangers on Saturday, before holding their own for large spells against Roma four days later.

So, following the arrivals of Daniel Ballard and Jack Clarke this summer, where do Sunderland stand in the transfer market with just over two weeks until the start of the new Championship season?

We take a closer look at their main priorities.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another striker

Alex Neil spoke about the squad’s lack of striker options after the Roma game, admitting: “We need to add to that area, plain and simple.”

Aside from Ross Stewart, who missed the Roma game with a minor injury, the Black Cats don’t have another recognised frontman at senior level.

That was emphasised against the Italian side as Leon Dajaku was asked to lead the line and, albeit against strong opposition, Sunderland lacked a focal point.

The Echo's chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour i

The dilemma Sunderland have is they are looking for someone who can operate alongside Stewart, probably as a wide forward, but also someone who could play instead of the Scot if he becomes unavailable.

Nathan Broadhead appeared to fit that description during his loan spell from Everton last season, yet his injury setbacks meant the Black Cats were still over reliant on Stewart.

Sunderland are interested in re-signing Broadhead but may have to wait for a decision until later in the window, as the 24-year-old has travelled with the Toffees squad for their pre-season tour of America

Another loan move may also prove complicated as Broadhead only has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park.

Tottenham’s Troy Parrott is another player who could provide a versatile forward option, with Spurs looking to loan the 20-year-old out for another season following a spell at MK Dons last term.

They will have to weigh up what is the best option for the young striker, who has travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of South Korea.

The left side of defence

Another player Sunderland have become over reliant on is Dennis Cirkin.

Despite experiencing a dip in form, like the rest of the team, midway through the 2021/22 campaign, the 20-year-old performed admirably during his first season as a senior player.

Still, with Niall Huggins set to miss the start of next season due to his ongoing injury setback, Cirkin remains the only senior left-back in the squad.

Sunderland also appear to be short of a left-sided centre-back following Callum Doyle’s return to Manchester City, so finding someone who could play both roles would be hugely beneficial.

Ballard often played on the right of a back three for Millwall last season, while Danny Batth and Bailey Wright are also more comfortable on that side.

Luke O’Nien and Carl Winchester played at centre-back against Rangers and Roma respectively, yet having four natural central defenders would be preferable.

Goalkeeper

While academy graduate Anthony Patterson has strengthened his claim to be Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, the departures of Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann mean the club will have to sign at least one more option.

Patterson made some crucial saves in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign as he started every game under Alex Neil, showing improvements in his game following a second loan spell at National League side Notts County.

Still, the 22-year-old remains unproven at Championship level. Ideally Sunderland will be able to sign someone with second-tier experience who could take the pressure off if Patterson’s form does dip.

John Ruddy’s name was mentioned as a realistic option, yet the former Norwich and Wolves stopper now looks set to join Championship rivals Birmingham.

Sunderland have planned to send under-23s goalkeeper Jacob Carney out on loan, yet they will need to sign another senior option first.

Other areas to strengthen

Sunderland now appear to have strong options in the attacking midfield positions, so it was slightly surprising to see them pursue a move for AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni this summer.

Clearly Rudoni, who now looks set to join Huddersfield, is a player the Black Cats have been tracking for some time, and is an emerging talent who scored 12 goals and registered five assists for a struggling League One side last season.

Still, with Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Leon Dajaku, Lynden Gooch and Jack Diamond all available in the wide or attacking midfield positions, it doesn’t seem like such a significant blow.

Sunderland were also said to be interested in Brighton attacker Reda Khadra, though Sheffield United are in pole position to sign the 21-year-old.

Khadra can also play as a winger or attacking midfielder, so maybe the Black Cats will still look to recruit another player in that area.

Sunderland also appear well stocked in central midfield, with Corry Evans, Jay Matete, Dan Neil, O’Nien, Winchester and Embleton all capable of playing there in Neil’s prefered 4-2-3-1 system.

You could argue the side may struggle if Evans became unavailable in the deep-lying role, yet Neil did deploy Matete in that position against Roma.

Right-back is another position which could be viewed as an area which could be improved, even if Winchester and Gooch have performed well in that role over the last 12 months.

Due to Huggins’ aforementioned injury, there will be more focus on January signing Trai Hume, who Neil has given high praise but who only made three senior appearances last season.

If Sunderland feel the 20-year-old, who has been called up for the last two Northern Ireland squads, can hold his own in the Championship they may feel they have sufficient cover there.