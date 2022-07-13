Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart missed Sunderland's friendly with AS Roma due to a minor injury, but boss Alex Neil said it was not a significant issue.

Stewart watched on as Jose Mourinho’s side secured a 2-0 with at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, with two second-half goals from Felix Afena-Gyan and Nicolo Zaniolo proving the difference in what had up until that point been a very tight contest.

Neil made seven changes from Saturday night’s game against Rangers, with Carl Winchester filling in an centre back and Leon Dajaku leading the line.

The Sunderland head coach said he is nevertheless hopeful that Wright at least will be ready to face Dundee United on Saturday.

“Yeah, Ross just wasn't quite ready for today's game,” Neil said.

“It's nothing too significant.

“Obviously we had players who weren't completely in their normal position, but I thought they adjusted quite well.

“Bailey has been a little bit behind [after his international return] but I'd fully expect him to be involved on Saturday [against Dundee United].”

Neil admits there’s a clear need to add more depth up front, but says Sunderland are in part dependent on other club’s sanctioning the departure of their players.

Asked whether he was concerned about the situation or still relaxed, Neil said: "I certainly wouldn't say I'm relaxed, but then I wouldn't say I'm relaxed about most things concerning my team.

“We need to add to that area, plain and simple. That's there for everyone to see, but equally, it's about other parties as well.”