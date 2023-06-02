The summer transfer window is set to open in a little over two weeks with Sunderland braced for bids for some of their key men.
There’s also talk of incoming deals with Jobe Bellingham thought to be set for a medical ahead of his £3million move from Birmingham City while sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey will also be eyeing additions in forward areas.
But which players could leave Sunderland this season amid interest from elsewhere? Here, we provide some context surrounding the club’s transfer exit possibilities ahead of the summer window and offer our thoughts on the outcome of each individual situation.
1. Jewison Bennette
At 18-years-old, Jewison Bennette is clearly one for Sunderland's future. Although the Costa Rica international managed to score against Watford and Fulham last season, Bennette was limited to just 15 Championship appearances, the majority of which came from the bench. If Sunderland add quality in attacking areas this summer it is feasible that the club could find Bennette a good loan in order for him to gain regular first-team minutes. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
2. Jay Matete
Jay Matete won promotion with Plymouth Argyle in League One on loan last season but didn't start all that much for the Pilgrims during their run-in towards the back end of the campaign. His return to Sunderland poses an interesting question and the midfielder's future will likely hinge on who Sunderland bring in this summer. Another loan move or indeed a permanent exit remains a possibility. Jobe Bellingham is set to arrive and Sunderland already have Dan Neil, Corry Evans, Pierre Ekwah plus Adoullah Ba, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton (albeit the second trio tends to play a little further forward). It is an area of intense competition in Sunderland's squad. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Caden Kelly
Caden Kelly is highly rated at Sunderland but at 19-years-old, will probably need to go out on loan to experience senior football at some point. That move could well come during the summer transfer window. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jack Clarke
This could be the Sunderland transfer saga of the summer in terms of outgoings. We know the club's model dictates that Sunderland will likely sell a top player at some point for big money in order to reinvest. At the moment, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brentford appear to be lowballing Sunderland with their bids. Clarke is under contract until 2026 with talks of a fresh deal at Sunderland in the offing. The player is settled at Sunderland and will likely be keenly aware of the pitfalls of moving for big money at the wrong time given his Tottenham disappointment in 2019. Money, though, does talk in football. If a club can match Sunderland's valuation (which will likely be high) then Clarke could go. Sunderland, however, do not need to sell and are in a strong position given the length of Clarke's contract. Photo: Clive Mason