4 . Jack Clarke

This could be the Sunderland transfer saga of the summer in terms of outgoings. We know the club's model dictates that Sunderland will likely sell a top player at some point for big money in order to reinvest. At the moment, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brentford appear to be lowballing Sunderland with their bids. Clarke is under contract until 2026 with talks of a fresh deal at Sunderland in the offing. The player is settled at Sunderland and will likely be keenly aware of the pitfalls of moving for big money at the wrong time given his Tottenham disappointment in 2019. Money, though, does talk in football. If a club can match Sunderland's valuation (which will likely be high) then Clarke could go. Sunderland, however, do not need to sell and are in a strong position given the length of Clarke's contract. Photo: Clive Mason