Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench ahead of Ipswich fixture in Championship opener: Photo gallery
Sunderland are stepping up their preparations ahead of the new Championship campaign – but what is their strongest available XI?
The Black Cats have made several new signings this summer and could still strengthen in the transfer market over the next month.
Head coach Tony Mowbray is still dealing with multiple injury issues, though, with Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Jay Matete and Aji Alese set to miss the start of the campaign.
Defender Jenson Seelt has also been managing an ankle issue.
Ahead of the side’s season opener against Ipswich on August 6, we’ve put together what we think is Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench – only including players currently available.