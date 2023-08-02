Is this Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench ahead of their Championship opener against Ipswich this weekend?

Sunderland are stepping up their preparations ahead of the new Championship campaign – but what is their strongest available XI?

The Black Cats have made several new signings this summer and could still strengthen in the transfer market over the next month.

Head coach Tony Mowbray is still dealing with multiple injury issues, though, with Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Jay Matete and Aji Alese set to miss the start of the campaign.

Defender Jenson Seelt has also been managing an ankle issue.

Ahead of the side’s season opener against Ipswich on August 6, we’ve put together what we think is Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench – only including players currently available.

GK: Anthony Patterson The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture last season as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

RB: Trai Hume Hume, 21, became a regular starter for Sunderland in the second half of last season and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer.

CB: Dan Ballard While West Ham have been credited with interest in the centre-back, Ballard, 23, will be keen to play regularly again after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

CB: Danny Batth Championship club Blackburn have shown interest in Batth this summer, yet the centre-back remains a key player at Sunderland after an impressive 2022/23 campaign.