Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench ahead of Ipswich fixture in Championship opener: Photo gallery

Is this Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench ahead of their Championship opener against Ipswich this weekend?
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:16 BST

Sunderland are stepping up their preparations ahead of the new Championship campaign – but what is their strongest available XI?

The Black Cats have made several new signings this summer and could still strengthen in the transfer market over the next month.

Head coach Tony Mowbray is still dealing with multiple injury issues, though, with Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Jay Matete and Aji Alese set to miss the start of the campaign.

Defender Jenson Seelt has also been managing an ankle issue.

Ahead of the side’s season opener against Ipswich on August 6, we’ve put together what we think is Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench – only including players currently available.

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture last season as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture last season as Sunderland reached the play-offs. Photo: Martin Swinney

Hume, 21, became a regular starter for Sunderland in the second half of last season and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume, 21, became a regular starter for Sunderland in the second half of last season and was rewarded with a contract extension earlier this summer. Photo: Frank Reid

While West Ham have been credited with interest in the centre-back, Ballard, 23, will be keen to play regularly again after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

While West Ham have been credited with interest in the centre-back, Ballard, 23, will be keen to play regularly again after missing the end of last season with a hamstring injury. Photo: Frank Reid

Championship club Blackburn have shown interest in Batth this summer, yet the centre-back remains a key player at Sunderland after an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

4. CB: Danny Batth

Championship club Blackburn have shown interest in Batth this summer, yet the centre-back remains a key player at Sunderland after an impressive 2022/23 campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

