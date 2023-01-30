Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from around the Championship:

Millwall target Chelsea loanee ahead of Sunderland clash

Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons has emerged as a target for a host of Championship clubs before deadline day (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A trip to The Den to face Millwall is up next for Tony Mowbray’s side and their opponents on Saturday could be bolstered by the signing of Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons. Simons has spent the first-half of the season on-loan at Hull City, but London World report that Millwall, Burnley and Bristol City have all shown an interest in signing Simons before the winter transfer deadline.

Premier League duo ‘eye’ Sheffield United star

Fulham and Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the January transfer window closes. Berge has played a key role in guiding the Blades to 2nd place in the Championship, featuring 19 times in the league under Paul Heckingbottom this season.

The Blades are very reluctant to see Berge depart this window, however, a takeover bid of the club and a transfer embargo being placed on the club, means they may be forced to sell a prized asset this month or see one of their top-earners, such as Berge, depart on-loan. Both Fulham and Newcastle have expressed an interest in taking the 24-year-old on-loan this month and, according to the Athletic, the Cottagers lead the race for his signature.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Norwegian international following news that Jonjo Shelvey is expected to join Nottingham Forest before the window closes, joining former teammate Chris Wood in making the switch to the City Ground from St James’s Park.

When asked about interest in Berge, Heckingbottom said: “Sander is happy here, but the situation we find ourselves in — mid-takeover with a transfer embargo, no clarity which way it’s going and financial issues — one way to potentially resolve some issues is selling a player.

