Here, we round-up all the latest stories from around the Championship ahead of what promises to be another fascinating weekend of football:

West Ham ‘cool’ interest in Middlesbrough winger

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Isaiah Jones of Middlesbrough runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on August 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

West Ham United have cooled their interest in Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones - according to Football League World. They report that Boro’s reluctance to sell Jones, coupled with the price Boro would likely command for the 23 year old, mean the Hammers won’t look to sign him in January.

Both West Ham and Crystal Palace had been linked with a move for the winger who has three goals and three assists in the Championship this season. Lucrative sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier in summer also mean that Middlesbrough don’t need to cash-in on one of their prized-assets next month as Michael Carrick’s side prepare for an assault on the playoff places in the second-half of the campaign.

Swansea City boss reveals loan interest

Swansea CIty manager Russel Martin has confirmed that two Swans players will leave the club on-loan in January in a bid to get them more first-team football. Nathaneal Ogbeta, who the club signed from Shrewsbury Town in summer, and academy graduate Brandon Cooper will be allowed to leave the Swansea.com Stadium next month with both, according to Martin, already having teams showing interest in their services.

As quoted by Wales Online, Martin said: “It’s been a frustrating time for them so they’ll probably go out and play. We’ve got interest in both at the minute so we’ll just be assessing which ones are the best options for them and which one interests them and then with Josh and Julian, which ones fit the financial demands of the club.”

Huddersfield Town delivered fitness blow

