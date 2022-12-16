The head coach has made clear not to expect a major overhaul - as some key members of the hierarchy have echoed.

So how does the club's 'collaborative' recruitment process work - who is involved and who makes the decisions?

Here, we give an overview..One of the biggest areas of investment since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the club and implemented a new structure has been in data and analysis, with a significant number of staff hired and external partnerships established at the Academy of Light over the last two years. This does not apply solely to recruitment by any stretch but it is one department that has benefited most from the change.

What it means is that Sunderland are now continuously tracking potential long-term targets under the leadership of head of recruitment Stuart Harvey. This includes both traditional scouting methods and a more modern, data-based approach. Many targets are established thanks to a combination of the two. Jewison Bennette, for example, was spotted on one of Harvey's trips to Costa Rica to assess other potential targets.

Sunderland devise specific player profiles for each position, which becomes more important as they seek to establish a clear playing identity over time. The formation of the side may vary depending on what the head coach needs for any particular game, but the overarching style should largely remain.

The idea is that this will then make the transition from one head coach to another both less disruptive and less expensive, as the squad shouldn't need a major overhaul. All of this is overseen by Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, who is ultimately accountable for the club's recruitment.

As such the influence of the head coach through this aspect of the process is not overly significant, though they of course may have input or advice on the attributes required within the playing philosophy.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

Having rebuilt the squad around a core of younger players with high resale value, Louis-Dreyfus said this week that he hopes and expects the club can now be more specific in targeting smaller areas of need in the first-team squad both next month and beyond.Where the head coach does have some input in the 'collaborative' process is in establishing which positions may need addressing in the upcoming window.

As Mowbray has explained, this process is well under way ahead of January and he has relayed his views to the recruitment team and club hierarchy in meetings. This will have a significant guide when targets are then finalised. It would be a significant surprise, for example, if another defensive midfielder was not added next month as Mowbray has made clear he is lacking natural cover for Corry Evans.

The immediate needs of the head coach aren't the only factor in identifying targets ahead of a window, though.

Part of the strategy is to try and also assess which positions may become a priority in future windows, and to ensure adequate succession planning is in place. That might be because a loanee is likely to return to their parent club, because a player's contract is expiring and a renewal is unlikely or because it's anticipated there will be significant interest in a player from a club currently further up the pyramid.

Recruiting ahead of a departure is beneficial because it prevents teams holding you to ransom over a fee, and when you are recruiting young players it also gives them the chance to settle in without the pressure of being asked to perform consistently from the off.

In this window, a striker will surely be a necessity for Sunderland not just because injuries left them short recently, but because there are at this stage clear doubts over whether Ellis Simms or Ross Stewart will be here next season.

Once the positions that Sunderland need to recruit in are established - the recruitment team and Sporting Director then begin to focus in on targets.

They will assess who fits the requirements, and begin their due diligence on availability and cost. All signings have to be completed within the budget ultimately set by Louis-Dreyfus and the board.

It is up to Speakman to negotiate with other clubs and representatives of potential recruits, and this can of course presenting a development plan to another club for a loanee. The head coach may also have an input at some stage in terms of selling the move to a player by outlining their potential importance and where they could fit in.

Anyone in football will also tell you that it's important to remain open to unexpected opportunities that present themselves through the window, as many players might find their situation or availability change rapidly depending on their own club's incoming business. Edouard Michut is a good example of a player Sunderland probably did not expect they would be able to sign at the start of last summer - and they believe he could have a big second half of the campaign.

Sunderland do not sign a player without the explicit approval of he head coach, though clearly a difference of opinion can lead to challenges. Of course, the best-laid plans can unravel in the ever-changing transfer market.

Recruitment has been a subject of much debate over the last year or so on Wearside. Not because of the calibre of player recruited necessarily - there is a general acceptance that the technical ability of the squad has improved dramatically. The frustration has been with some key positions that have been left light: defence in January (and up front once Jermain Defoe retired) and up front again in the summer.

