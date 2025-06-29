Senegal have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations – meaning Sunderland’s potential new signing could miss part of the 2025-26 season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Africa Cup of Nations will return this winter, with Morocco set to host the 2025 tournament – and Sunderland may be one of the many clubs impacted by it.

Habib Diarra, the Black Cats' £30million target, is a full international for Senegal, who have already qualified. If selected, he could miss a crucial chunk of Sunderland’s first season back in the Premier League. Here’s everything you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is AFCON 2025?

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, 21 December 2025, with the final scheduled for Sunday, 18 January 2026. That puts the competition right in the middle of the domestic season.

Any player selected will likely be absent for up to five weeks, depending on when they join up with their squad and how far their team progresses.

Where is it being held?

AFCON 2025 will take place in Morocco, who last hosted the tournament in 1988. Since then, the competition has expanded from 8 teams to 24 – a reflection of the rapid growth of football across the continent. The host nation qualified automatically. Matches are expected to be played across six key venues, including:

Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca

Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat

Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier

Adrar Stadium in Agadir

Marrakech Stadium in Marrakech

Fez Stadium in Fez

These stadiums are undergoing upgrades to meet the standards of one of Africa’s largest sporting events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has qualified?

Senegal – home nation of Sunderland target Habib Diarra – are one of 24 nations who have sealed their spot at the tournament. Other heavyweights include Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire. The full list of qualified teams includes:

Morocco (hosts)

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Algeria

DR Congo

Senegal

Egypt

Angola

Equatorial Guinea

Côte d'Ivoire

Uganda

South Africa

Gabon

Tunisia

Nigeria

Zambia

Mali

Zimbabwe

Comoros

Sudan

Benin

Tanzania

Botswana,

Mozambique

How could Sunderland be affected?

If Diarra completes his move to Wearside and is selected by Senegal, he could miss multiple Premier League fixtures, as well as any potential domestic cup ties during that period.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The AFCON group stage alone runs into mid-January, and players are typically released a week or more before the tournament begins, depending on national team preparations. That means Diarra – or any other future Sunderland signings from Africa – could be unavailable from mid-December through to late January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final thoughts

AFCON is a huge stage, both in prestige and visibility. For players like Diarra, representing their country is a career-defining opportunity. But for Sunderland, it’s something to plan around. With Senegal one of the tournament favourites, and Diarra already capped at senior level, the odds are high that he’ll be involved. The club will be aware of the timing and implications, and, based on current transfer strategy, they’re likely already factoring it into squad planning.