Sunderland's promotion rivals in League One handed quadruple injury boost ahead of run-in
One of Sunderland’s play-off rivals in League One have been handed a big injury boost ahead of the final throws of the regular League One season.
According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday have seen four senior players return to training from long-term injury.
Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Harlee Dean and Olamide Shodipo have all been pictured in training at the Owls’ Middlewood Road training base.
However, it is not currently known how well each player is progressing in terms of returning to the matchday squad.
The Owls are next in League One action against Cambridge United on Saturday.
Darren Moore’s side are down in ninth position in the league with 61 points from 35 games following relegation from the Championship last season.
Indeed, the Owls are two points behind sixth-placed Sunderland but have two games in hand on the Black Cats.
Sheffield Wednesday have also welcomed back the likes of Lee Gregory, Lewis Gibson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dominic Iorfa in recent weeks.
It was initially feared that Windass and Dean could miss the rest of the season, with Shodipo also having returned ahead of schedule.
Windass has managed four goals and one assist in only 323 minutes of League One football before a recurrence of a hamstring issue in February.
Ex-Cardiff City attacker Mendez-Laing has Premier League experience and has played both out wide and upfront for Wednesday.
Indeed, the Sheffield Star states that the wide man had made a real impression on supporters before picking up a hamstring issue last month.