Sunderland's promotion rivals feeling 'emotional fatigue', according to League One boss
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has stated that “emotional fatigue” could have impacted his side.
The Millers lost ground in the automatic promotion race over the weekend with a 1-0 loss against Charlton Athletic.
Rotherham are now three points shy of MK Dons in the automatic promotion spots although they do have two games in hand over second place.
Sunderland won against play-off rivals Oxford United and are set to face Rotherham United in what could be a crucial clash in League One at the end of the month.
Ex-Sunderland midfielder George Dobson fired home the only goal of the game to give the visitors the win against Warne’s side on Saturday.
“We just were not at our best. Whether it’s after the Lord Mayor’s show or emotional fatigue, I don’t want to use that as an excuse,” said Warne.
“I am not sure we deserved to lose but I don’t know if we did enough to win. I thought our first-half performance was okay.
“We looked like we were going to nick a goal. I thought if we got one, we’d go on and win handsomely, but it wasn’t the case and it is happening a few too many times at home at the moment.
“After they conceded we didn’t play well enough to get back into it.
“Realistically we haven’t worked their goalkeeper enough.”
Sunderland face Rotherham United in League One on Saturday, April 26 at the Stadium of Light with Alex Neil’s side set to face Shrewsbury, Plymouth and Cambridge United beforehand.