Where are Sunderland predicted to finish?

The Championship returns this evening as Huddersfield Town take on Burnley.

Sunderland are back in the second tier after their promotion from League One last season.

The Black Cats beat Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley and have finally clawed themselves back up.

Alex Neil’s side have delved into the transfer window this summer to bring in Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard, Leon Dajaka, Alex Bass, Ali Alese and Ellis Simms.

First up for the North East club is a home clash against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Sunday and they will be eager to start off with a win. They then have an away trip to Bristol City.

Parimatch has tasked 500 Championship fans with the job of predicting which clubs will get promoted and relegated this season.

Here we take a look at the results, starting with teams tipped for relegation before moving on to promotion candidates....

