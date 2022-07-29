Everton striker Simms had numerous options in the Championship but has opted to make the move to Wearside, where he will spend the 2022/23 season on loan.
Simms is expected to be part of the matchday squad for the visit of Coventry City on Sunday and will provide valuable cover and competition for Ross Stewart.
Sunderland's striker search is far from over, though.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats closing in on deals for TWO Everton players, Norwich City target Chilean international midfielder
-
2
Former Sunderland trialist signs for Middlesbrough as Blackpool ‘trigger release clause’ of Oxford United star
-
3
Sunderland transfer rumours: Latest Matthew Hoppe reports amid Cats link plus Rangers' stance on Ross Stewart
-
4
Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Sunderland youngster seals 'dream' League Two loan switch
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Staggering ticket update for Coventry clash as Middlesbrough fixture is moved
The club retain an interest in Simms' Everton team-mate Nathan Broadhead and speaking to supporters on a BBC Radio Newcastle phone-in on Wednesday evening, head coach Alex Neil made clear that there would be more than one arrival in that part of the pitch before the window shuts at the end of next month.
"I'd imagine it will be more than one," Neil said.
"We need to bring some bodies in to make sure the squad is competitive, and so that if anything happens we have those reinforcements."
At his pre-match press conference Neil made reference to the importance of keeping the core of last season's squad in place ahead of the new campaign.
The potential arrival of Broadhead, though Neil has never referenced him personally, would be another major step in that process.
Either way, Neil feels another three or four arrivals are required to ensure his side can be competitive this season.
The head coach said continuity would be important but stressed the importance of adding quality and depth to supplement it.
"We're four or five or short from last season," Neil said.
"It [continuity] can be an advantage to a point, but we're still short numbers wise on last season.One vital component coming up was to keep as much of the group as possible together.
"We've secured most of that, unfortunately one or two either aren't in at the moment and may potentially be, or have maybe moved elsewhere like a Callum Doyle for instance, we've recruited a different kind of player in Aji. We know we've got work to do, it will help that we've got continuity but to what extent I'm not quite sure at the moment."