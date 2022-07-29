Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton striker Simms had numerous options in the Championship but has opted to make the move to Wearside, where he will spend the 2022/23 season on loan.

Simms is expected to be part of the matchday squad for the visit of Coventry City on Sunday and will provide valuable cover and competition for Ross Stewart.

Sunderland's striker search is far from over, though.

Sunderland have retained an interest in bringing Nathan Broadhead back to the club this summer

The club retain an interest in Simms' Everton team-mate Nathan Broadhead and speaking to supporters on a BBC Radio Newcastle phone-in on Wednesday evening, head coach Alex Neil made clear that there would be more than one arrival in that part of the pitch before the window shuts at the end of next month.

"I'd imagine it will be more than one," Neil said.

"We need to bring some bodies in to make sure the squad is competitive, and so that if anything happens we have those reinforcements."

At his pre-match press conference Neil made reference to the importance of keeping the core of last season's squad in place ahead of the new campaign.

The potential arrival of Broadhead, though Neil has never referenced him personally, would be another major step in that process.

Either way, Neil feels another three or four arrivals are required to ensure his side can be competitive this season.

The head coach said continuity would be important but stressed the importance of adding quality and depth to supplement it.

"We're four or five or short from last season," Neil said.

"It [continuity] can be an advantage to a point, but we're still short numbers wise on last season.One vital component coming up was to keep as much of the group as possible together.