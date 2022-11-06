Substitute Jewison Bennette was clipped in the box by Bluebirds defender Mahlon Romeo as the ball came towards them, yet referee Andy Davies waved play on.

Tempers then boiled over as players from both sides clashed, before Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton and Cardiff’s Cedric Kipre were booked for their involvements.

The full-time whistle soon followed, with Mark Harris’ 49th-minute goal proving the difference in a 1-0 win for the Bluebirds.

Sunderland vs Cardiff City. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Bailey Wright thanks his keeper

While the game was goalless at half-time, Sunderland had goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to thank.

The Black Cats stopper made a fine save to keep out Joe Ralls’ penalty, after Danny Batth had brought down Cardiff winger Jaden Philogene in the box.

Yet Batth’s mistake came after a loose back pass from Bailey Wright, and the Australian was the first one over to Patterson after the penalty save, giving his keeper a thankful hug.

Luke O’Nien suspended

Sunderland now have one more game before the World Cup break, yet Luke O’Nien will be suspended for next Friday's trip to Birmingham.

That is after the 27-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season on the stroke of half-time against Cardiff, following a foul on Callum O’Dowda.

This was Sunderland’s 19th Championship game of the season and the cut-off point for players receiving a one-match suspension for five bookings.

Players who receive 10 yellow cards before the 37th league game of the campaign will serve a two-match suspension, while players who pick up 15 yellow cards before the final day of the regular season will be handed a three-match suspension.

Offside appeals

Cardiff’s goal then came four minutes after the interval, when Mahlon Romeo’s low cross was converted by Harris.

O’Nien was convinced the goalscorer was offside, yet the decision was an extremely tight one and the linesman’s flag stayed down.

Wright was the last Sunderland defender and appeared to be playing Harris onside judging by the replays available.

Still, the goal had been coming after Cardiff’s first-half pressure.

Dean Whitehead in the opposition dugout

There was a familiar face in the Cardiff dugout, with former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead part of the Bluebirds’ backroom staff.

This was Whitehead’s first game with the Cardiff team following his appointment on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old, who made nearly 200 appearances for Sunderland, has previously taken up coaching roles at Huddersfield, Shrewsbury, Port Vale and, most recently, Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

No Leon Dajaku in the squad

While it came as a surprise that Leon Dajaku was named in Sunderland’s starting XI at Luton last weekend, the German was handed a second consecutive start against Huddersfield in midweek.