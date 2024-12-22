Sunderland were forced to show their steely side as they came from a goal down to boost their promotion bid with a home win against Norwich City on Saturday.

It was the Canaries that struck first at a blustery Stadium of Light as Anis Ben Slimane fired them in front just before the midway point of the first-half. However, the Black Cats got back on level-terms just after half-time when Dan Ballard found the net and their bid for a third win in four games was aided when the visitors were reduced to ten men as Jose Cordoba received a second yellow card.

Sunderland took just two minutes to make the most of their numerical advantage as Jobe Bellingham got the goal that secured the points and sent his side in Christmas sat in fourth place in the Championship table.

Promotion rivals Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley also claimed wins on Saturday - but how have the weekend results impacted on the promotion odds across the second tier?