A campaign that began with hopes of reaching the play-off places for a second successive season is now ending without a permanent manager in situ and with a mid-table finish seeming inevitable. Monday's disastrous 5-1 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers provided the Wearside faithful with a new low and left them asking questions of the Black Cats hierarchy.

With the final month of the season now upon us, Sunderland have three challenging away days at Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Watford, as well as home clashes with Bristol City, Millwall and relegation threatened Sheffield Wednesday. But where are the Black Cats predicted to finish in the Championship table when the season comes to an end next month? We take a look at a predicted final table put together by the stats experts at FootballWP.