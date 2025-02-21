Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season’s Championship amid the battle for promotion with Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley?

Another monumental weekend lies in wait as the Championship promotion race continues to heat up.

It all kicks off on Friday night when Burnley, who currently sit in third place in the table, take on Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor. The hosts can move to within two points of the automatic promotion places if they preserve their unbeaten record on their home patch with a win against a Wednesday side that are pushing for a play-off spot.

Sunderland are in action on Saturday lunchtime as they look to bounce back from Monday night’s defeat at leaders Leeds United with a home win against struggling Hull City. Much like Burnley, the Black Cats have been in fine form on home soil and remain unbeaten in their 16 home league games during what has already been an exciting season. Their visitors are struggling at the wrong end of the table ahead of their trip to Wearside - but one star has insisted they can upset the odds and claim a win to boost their survival hopes.

Tigers midfielder Matty Crooks told The Hull Daily Mail: "We've shown against the bigger teams that are up there at the top of the league that we can mix it with them. I think that's the Championship, isn't it? Any game, if you perform on the day then you can pick up three points. I don't feel like we have anything to fear from anyone; we've just got to stick to our game plan, what we want to do in the game and take it from there.”

A big weekend is rounded off with a meeting of the top two on Monday night as leaders Leeds make the relatively short trip to second placed Sheffield United and the hosts know a win would see them top the table as the current round of fixtures comes to an end. But who is predicted to finish at the top of the table when the Championship season comes to an end? We take a look at the latest predicted final table with the help of the stats experts at OPTA.

1st. Leeds United - 98 points 2nd. Sheffield United - 93 points 3rd. Burnley - 90 points 4th. Sunderland - 84 points 5th. Blackburn Rovers - 70 points 6th. West Bromwich Albion - 68 points 7th. Coventry City - 67 points 8th. Middlesbrough - 64 points 9th. Bristol City - 63 points 10th. Watford - 63 points 11th. Sheffield Wednesday - 63 points 12th. Norwich City - 63 points 13th. Preston North End - 60 points 14th. QPR - 60 points 15th. Millwall - 58 points 16th. Portsmouth - 53 points 17th. Stoke City - 52 points 18th. Swansea City - 52 points 19th. Oxford United - 52 points 20th. Hull City - 48 points 21st. Cardiff City - 48 points 22nd. Derby County - 44 points 23rd. Plymouth Argyle - 43 points 24th. Luton Town - 42 points