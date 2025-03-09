Where do the stats experts at OPTA predict Sunderland will finish in this season's Championship table?

Sunderland will head into Tuesday night’s meeting with Preston North End looking to secure a third consecutive win and boost their hopes of forcing their way into the Championship automatic promotion places.

The Black Cats produced a battling display on Saturday as they saw off a dogged and determined Cardiff City side in front of over 40,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light. Regis Le Bris’ men made the perfect start as Eliezer Mayenda built on his brace at Sheffield Wednesday by firing his side in front with just two minutes on the clock but Cardiff hit back four minutes before half-time with an equaliser from Isaak Davies. An improved second-half display from Sunderland was rewarded as Wales international Chris Mepham landed the decisive blow to give his side three points and to assess what he believes has already been a ‘really positive’ season.

Reflecting on the win, Le Bris said: "The last stage of the game we were better, but I think it was more a reaction than the massive control and we found a solution so it's positive for us but at the same time we have to build this consistency - to be more dominant. Our opponent defended well but for sure, this is the main question. If we want to lift our level this is the next layer for us [being more ruthless].

"We won the game and the season so far is really positive for us. For all of us, it has at times been tough but I think even when we are struggling, you can feel the personality and character of the team to react and find solutions to win the game."

There are now just ten games remaining in the promotion push and the Black Cats can strengthen their place as genuine promotion contenders by securing yet another home win against Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End on Tuesday night. But ahead of that game, where are Sunderland predicted to finish this season as they now turn their attention towards Tuesday night’s home clash with Preston North End? We take a look at a predicted final Championship table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season’s Championship?

1st. Leeds United - 99 points 2nd. Sheffield United - 94 points 3rd. Burnley - 93 points 4th. Sunderland - 84 points 5th. Coventry City - 71 points 6th. West Bromwich Albion - 70 points 7th. Bristol City - 67 points 8th. Blackburn Rovers - 66 points 9th. Middlesbrough - 65 points 10th. Norwich City - 63 points 11th. Watford - 63 points 12th. Sheffield Wednesday - 61 points 13th. Millwall - 60 points 14th. Preston North End - 57 points 15th. Swansea City - 56 points 16th. QPR - 56 points 17th. Portsmouth - 53 points 18th. Hull City - 51 points 19th. Oxford United - 50 points 20th. Cardiff City - 48 points 21st. Stoke City - 48 points 22nd. Derby County - 43 points 23rd. Luton Town - 42 points 24th. Plymouth Argyle - 40 points