Sunderland defender Chris Mepham gave a wide-ranging interview to the club’s social media team after the Cardiff City game

Chris Mepham has revealed his influence from his parents and Sunderland coach Michael Proctor helped him score against Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Bournemouth loanee and Wales international netted Sunderland’s winner against the Bluebirds in the Championship last weekend to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship since the Hull City loss at home at the end of last month.

Speaking after the game, however, Mepham detailed how his mum, dad and coach Proctor had spurred him on to score the winner against Cardiff City after returning to the team under head coach Régis Le Bris following Dan Ballard’s injury against The Tigers. The striker marked the defender’s first goal for Sunderland and his first since 2020.

How Chris Mepham’s parents and Proctor helped him score against Cardiff City

It was a special moment,” Mepham said. “Especially my mum and dad were here for the game. They do try and come as much as possible, but obviously it's a long way, long way from home. So they were there in the crowd today. And ironically, my mum actually said, ‘Try and score a goal for me today. ’ So, yeah, no, delighted with the goal. But most importantly, you know, getting the three points today, it was important. I thought, especially in the first half, I felt like we deserved it, conceded a soft goal. But like I said, in the end, it was good for me to contribute to a victory.”

Mepham continued on his goal: “They've been few and far between for me, and I was getting a bit sick this morning from Proc telling me it's about time I score a set piece, and I told him that today's going to be it there. So yeah, delighted personally to get the goal but most importantly to get the win for the team.”

Chris Mepham talks Sunderland fans through goal against Cardiff City

“I think it was just instinct,” Mepham added when asked about the finish for his winning goal.” On a Friday, we do a lot of set-piece stuff, and we work through routines that could potentially come out on a Saturday, and that wasn't one of them that came out.

“I've just watched it back there, and I think Wilson is always alive looking for opportunities, and I spoke to him after, and he said he actually did try and shoot, so he wasn't completely unselfish. Luckily, I was in the right place at the right time.”

Chris Mepham reflects on Cardiff City result and performance

I thought the first 20, 25 minutes is probably as good as good a period as we've had all season in terms of dominating the game,” Mepham said after the match against Cardiff City “I thought the first 20 minutes, we literally cut them open.

“Every opportunity probably should have a goal. We should have been two or three-nil up, and then obviously it's disappointing to then go in, draw a 1-1 at half-time, obviously a soft goal. But like I said, I thought the reaction in the second half, and we knew we'd have to buy our time. And yeah, in the end, I thought it was a deserved win.”

Chirs Mepham on Preston North End and Coventry City games

Sunderland are next in action against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday before a trip to Coventry in the Championship the following weekend.

“Two massive, massive games,” Mepham said. You know, Coventry are in a really good place at the minute. Obviously, they've shot themselves up the table, and they're playing some really good stuff. And Preston, you know, we played them earlier on in the season and found it really difficult playing against them.

“So, yeah, two massive tests coming up. But like I said, we're in a great place heading into it. We've got lads like Tommy (Watson) and Romain (Mundle). I'm sure there's other lads, but coming back from injury who can really help contribute in this, like you said, really important stage of the season.

Chris Mepham loving his football at Sunderland during loan

“I love my football up here. It's been a breath of fresh air coming up here,” Mepham said when asked about his time at Sunderland so far. “And I feel like the connection I've made with my teammates and with the staff and with the fans has been amazing. And, you know, for me, the most important thing is helping the team. And it's obviously a young, fairly inexperienced team.

“So I think first and foremost, that's the important thing for me to help, you know, young lads in moments and then, yeah, I feel like I've given a really good account of myself throughout the season and hopefully, you know, I can carry that momentum forward and get this club back to where it belongs.”