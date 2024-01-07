How many Sunderland games have been broadcast live compared to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland were tested in front of the live television cameras once against on Saturday lunchtime when they faced local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup.

It was far from a new experience for the Black Cats as they have become accustomed to featuring live on Sky Sports' live coverage of the Championship throughout the first half of a season they will hope will end in a successful battle for a return to the Premier League.

From day one of the season, when a spirited display with ten men was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat against Ipswich Town in front of the Sky cameras, Sunderland have seen large parts of their promotion push selected for live broadcast.