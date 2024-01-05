Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of youth striker Harry Gardiner on loan to Blyth Spartans

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions for Sunderland's youth sides this season and will now link up with John Shaw's squad for league fixtures against Bishop Stortford, Banbury United, Gloucester City, Scarborough, Warrington Town and Hereford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-league club Blyth Spartans are currently 13th in the National League North table. Gardiner signed a new one-year deal at the club last summer which will extend his stay on Wearside until 2024.

Academy Manager, Robin Nicholls said: “Joining Blyth represents a fantastic opportunity for Harry to challenge himself at a good level of football. He has been a consistent goal-scorer at various Academy levels and it will be a good development challenge to see if he can continue that trend in the National League North.”

Gardiner took his opportunity in the under-21s side following an ankle injury to fellow forward Max Thompson last season and was shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in February.

Gardiner caught the eye several times last campaign for Sunderland's under-21 side under Graeme Murty and netted twice in a memorable 4-1 win against Stoke City with head coach Tony Mowbray there to watch the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad