The EFL have announced that Sheffield United will start next season with a two-points deduction - if they are relegated to the division.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon after an independent disciplinary commission delivered its ruling. The Blades were judged to have breached the EFL’s rules in the 2022/23 season when they won automatic promotion to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom. The club defaulted on payments due to other clubs for a period that the EFL say eventually exceeded 550 days.

The club are also facing a further two-point deduction, though that is suspended until the end of next season. The additional sanction will come into place if the club defaults on any owed payments to other clubs for a period of more than five days. The club has also agreed to pay the EFL’s costs in the sum of £310,455.

Chris Wilder’s side look highly likely to be relegated fro the Premier League at the end of the current campaign, sitting bottom of the table and nine points adrift of safety as things stand. Should they survive, then the penalty will come into force the next time they drop into the EFL.