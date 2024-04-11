Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent rumours have suggested that Reims are now looking for replacements for Will Still amid links to Sunderland.

Reports in Europe have suggested that the French top division outfit are preparing for life without the 31-year-old as the summer approaches with Sunderland expected to appoint Michael Beale’s successor during this period.

It has been suggested that Reims have identified former Newcastle United midfielder Habib Beye, who currently manages French third-tier Red Star, as a replacement for Still should he leave for pastures new at the end of the season.

Still caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at a young age and admitting to honing some of his skills on the popular video game Football Manager.

Born in Belgium to English parents, Still played both amateur and semi-professional football before becoming assistant manager of Preston North End's under-14 team and then going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Remis.

Still was heavily linked with the Sunderland job after the sacking of Tony Mowbray with his name once again cropping up following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year.

Speaking to The Athletic recently, Still reiterated his openness to working in the Championship at some point in the future.