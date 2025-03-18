The Sunderland striker continues to impress while playing above his age grade at the Academy of Light

Sunderland prospect Finn Geragusain says he is motivated to achieve more at Sunderland after his breakthrough season for the club’s under-21s side.

The forward is playing way above his age group this season and has had a tremendous impact on Graeme Murty’s side so far during the current campaign. The homegrown talent netted two goals as Sunderland’s youth team defeated Leeds United in the Premier League 2 at Hetton on Monday night.

Geragusian has netted six times and contributed four assists to Sunderland’s under-18 side in the league during 2024-25 while scoring three and assisting two for the 21s, taking the tall striker’s tally across the age groups to 15 goal contributions in 20 games.

What has Sunderland prospect Finn Geragusain said?

“Yeah, I'm very happy with my performance and the team's performance, Geragusain said after the game against Leeds United. “Obviously, the first goal was quite a messy goal but still a goal, and then the second goal was put on a play for me by Harrison Jones, and I appreciated that.”

The striker continued: “I'm definitely enjoying it here for the 21s. The team's great, the morale, and they'll always motivate me to keep doing more. We have just got to give it our all, really. Play our game, and impose our style of play, which I thought we did very well I'm getting told different things that I've not known previously, and it's a very good experience to just play with them and be with them because the tempo is so much different.”

Geragusian also recently received a call-up for Armenia under-19s, qualifying for the country through his parents. Reflecting on international honour, Geragusian added: “It was a great experience to go over there and just play with them and just see new people, see different countries as well. And the quality was good.

Sunderland under-21s are next in action against Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light, followed by a big game against Tottenham at Hetton as Murty’s men look to qualify for the Premier League International Cup and the Premier League 2 play-offs.

Geragusian added: “I think next game is going to be a tough one because they're also going to be working as hard as Leeds have, but we need to just keep driving, keep pushing and then if we've played like we do today and then even better then we'll definitely win.”