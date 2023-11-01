News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Alex Pritchard in action.Sunderland's Alex Pritchard in action.
Sunderland's highest and lowest paid players - according to Football Manager 2024: photo gallery

The new Football Manager 2024 game has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for Sunderland players.
By James Copley
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2024 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Football Manager 2025 will launch in November. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Sunderland player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):

Ellis Taylor earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

1. Ellis Taylor

Ellis Taylor earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

Adam Richardson earns a reported £600-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

2. Adam Richardson

Adam Richardson earns a reported £600-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: FRANK REID

Joe Anderson earns a reported £1,500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

3. Joe Anderson

Joe Anderson earns a reported £1,500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Jeremy Ng

Jewison Bennette earns a reported £1,700-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

4. Jewison Bennette

Jewison Bennette earns a reported £1,700-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

