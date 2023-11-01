The new Football Manager 2024 game has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for Sunderland players.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Sunderland player (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life):

Ellis Taylor Ellis Taylor earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

Adam Richardson Adam Richardson earns a reported £600-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

Joe Anderson Joe Anderson earns a reported £1,500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.