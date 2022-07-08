Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil will come up against his former club in August, with the fixture at the Stadium of Light initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 27 at 3pm.

But that has now changed with the game set to be broadcast live at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

The clash with the Canaries will be the third of the Black Cats’ opening month of fixtures to be broadcast live with the match against Coventry City on the opening weekend of the season, and the Carabao Cup first round tie with Sheffield Wednesday, having also been selected.

Sunderland's Championship fixture with Norwich City will now be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Picture by Frank Reid

Neil’s side are currently in Portugal where they will face pre-season friendlies against Europa League finalists Rangers and Europa Conference League winners Roma.