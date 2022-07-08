Alex Neil will come up against his former club in August, with the fixture at the Stadium of Light initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 27 at 3pm.
But that has now changed with the game set to be broadcast live at the earlier time of 12.30pm.
The clash with the Canaries will be the third of the Black Cats’ opening month of fixtures to be broadcast live with the match against Coventry City on the opening weekend of the season, and the Carabao Cup first round tie with Sheffield Wednesday, having also been selected.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United star attempts to force through transfer after Newcastle United offer rejected
-
2
29 players who have played for Sunderland and Newcastle - including 201 goal Magpies hero only eclipsed by Alan Shearer
-
3
The Sunderland starting XI Alex Neil could name for Rangers friendly as Cats step up pre-season preparations
-
4
Sunderland to battle Championship rivals Bristol City and Norwich City for international winger
-
5
Roy Keane reveals hilarious Niall Quinn story as reason for taking charge at Sunderland in 2006
Neil’s side are currently in Portugal where they will face pre-season friendlies against Europa League finalists Rangers and Europa Conference League winners Roma.
Meanwhile, the Black Cats are closing in on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Jack Clarke after the youngster impressed on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.